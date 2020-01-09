City council pledges help in cleaning ditch on west side of town



Pictured from left are City Attorney Glen Petersen, City Administrator Stephanie LaBrune, Mayor Joan Jagt, and Councilpersons Cricket Raschke, Scott Dressen, Kenny Jensen and Tim Sanderson.



By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



City Administrator Stephanie LaBrune reported that she had received a request from Tom Gladis of Gladis Trucking for the city to help pay to clean out a ditch behind his business property. An estimate of $4,000 had been obtained from T.E. Underground of Tyler to do the work. Gladis was requesting $1,000 from the City of Tyler.

“He’s having issues with water backup onto his property and wants to get [the ditch] cleaned out,” LaBrune told the council. “He would like to get it done this winter. He has been working with [Buffalo Ridge Concrete], DeZeeuws and will be talking to the school also.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.