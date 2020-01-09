Girls fall to SWC
January 9, 2020
Kalleigh Carr puts up a shot over an SWC defender.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The RTR Knights girls gave Southwest Christian all they could handle on Thursday evening in Tyler. The Knights trailed by two at the half, 32-30 and stayed within striking distance throughout before bowing by seven, 72-65.
Kalleigh Carr had a big night for RTR, leading the team in scoring (21 points), rebounds (10), steals (6) and assists (4)…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
