Peggy Dunblazier is the latest “Celebrate the Positive” resident

January 9, 2020

Peggy
Celebrate the Positive winner Peggy Dunblazier

By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com

 
Several times per year the Tyler Area Community Club shines a spotlight on someone in the community who they feel has a positive influence on Tyler. This week the TACC has named Peggy Dunblazier as the latest recipient.
Dunblazier’s journey to Tyler was a long and winding one. She was born at Port Lyautey, a former United States Naval Air Station in Morocco that closed in 1977.
“We moved from there to Virginia,” Peggy said. “I spent my first year in Africa and then four years in Virginia. Then we moved to Mason City, Iowa where my grandparents were.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

Filed under Community |