RTR gymnists compete at Marshall



Coach Steph Ekema with daughter Katie.

The first-year RTR gymnastics team competed Saturday at the Marshall Invitational. Team scores were 1. Willmar – 136.700, 2. New Ulm -134.875, 3. Redwood Valley – 134.625, 4. Benson/KMS – 134.300, 5. Marshall – 126.950, 6. Windom/MLA – 123.275, 7. Pipestone – 122.925 and 8. RTR – 110.200. No individual scores were available when the Tribute went to press.

For more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



Jacie Jorgensen