RTR High School Snow Week 2020



Snow Week at RTR High School will be held Jan. 13-18 this year. Snow Week royalty candidates were revealed on Tuesday afternoon. The 2020 candidates are, from left to right in front, Gabryelle Wieme, Tianna Beaulieu, Rhaegyn Petersen, Brooke Burns and Jaden Sanderson; in back are Jaden Borman, Luke Johnson, Payton Hess, Harley Nielsen and Cody Gifford. The Snow Week King and Queen will be crowned on Tuesday, Jan. 14 between the girls and boys basketball games against the MACCRAY Wolverines. Dress-up days will be held each day next week, with the week of activities concluding with the Snow Week Dance that will be held on Jan. 18.

