Thank you Lincoln County

By Violet Nelson

vanelson70@gmail.com

The Salvation Army is an international move­ment, designed to meet human needs in Jesus’ name, without discrimi­nation. It relies on money raised in red kettles and serves more than 30 mil­lion Americans annually and serves the hurting in 130 countries around the world. This year Lincoln County which includes, Ivanhoe, Hendricks, Tyler, Lake Benton and and Arco raised over $1,400.

This is Nona Krier’s first year as bell ringer. “Bev Wilson found out I had just retired from my job at the Hendricks Nursing Home. She called and asked me if I would help out. I guess that was it,” Nona said. “My first attempt was at a Thanksgiving dinner in Ivanhoe.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.