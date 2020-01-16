Conference foes come together to raise funds

January 16, 2020

donation01
Players from Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton are pictured after the final game on Friday evening. The two communities raised $1,777.23 through t-shirt sales and Friday evening’s meal for the Avera Marshall Cancer Center. Organizers tapped the center’s nurses to see what they needed to better serve the patients.

Filed under Community, School |