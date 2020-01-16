Conference foes come together to raise funds
January 16, 2020
Filed under Community, School |
Players from Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton are pictured after the final game on Friday evening. The two communities raised $1,777.23 through t-shirt sales and Friday evening’s meal for the Avera Marshall Cancer Center. Organizers tapped the center’s nurses to see what they needed to better serve the patients.
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login