County board elects Drietz as chairperson
January 16, 2020
Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester spoke to the county board about joining the Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, Jan. 7 for their first meeting of the new decade. Commissioners Rick Hamer and Corey Sik were absent from the meeting.
The meeting opened with election of the chair and vice-chair. Commissioner Joe Drietz was elected board chair and Commissioner Mic VanDeVere was elected as vice-chair.
Because it was the first meeting of the year, several annual resolutions, decisions and appointments were approved, including the following:
The 2020 mileage rate was set at $0.57 per mile…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, Government |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login