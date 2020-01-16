Knights drop conference tilt

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks took over the RTR gym last Monday and went home with a solid 65-47 win over the Knight boys. The Jacks used their quickness and experience to overwhelm the young Knights. Two Blackjack seniors, Zach Durfee and Romell Horton, scored 22 and 21 points, respec­tively, to almost outscore the entire Knight scoring output.

The Knights could find only five players score points the entire night. Three of them were in double-digit scoring as Aiden Wichmann, Hayden Gravely and Payton Hess had 15, 12 and 10 points, respectively. Corbyn Sitz­mann added eight points.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.