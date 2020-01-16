Lady Knights and Knights lose doubleheader against Fighting Saints



The Knights’ Aiden Wichmann drew the attention of five KMS players as he put up a shot in the lane Friday evening.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

It was one ugly night for the RTR basketball teams as the KMS Fighting Saints came away with both wins. The scores were 55-42 for the first game and 58-39 for the second encounter, the boys game. There was a nice crowd at Tyler as both teams were involved also in a fundraiser for cancer. For RTR fans that was the one positive the whole evening.

The RTR girls kept the game close early. Both teams were cold from the floor. The score at the half­way point of the first half was 10 to 9 for the Saints…

The RTR boys probably had the worst shooting night I have ever seen by any Tyler, RT or RTR team in the 50-plus years I have witnessed basketball. Good shots were available the whole evening, but very few of these shots found the bottom of the net.

Meanwhile, the KMS boys were getting the same good shots and find­ing points on the RTR floor. Hayden Gravley of the Knights would hit a bucket early to tie the game at two. That was the only time the Knight fans saw their team in a tie game or a lead. With nine minutes left in the first half, the score was 20 to 6 for the visitors….

Kalleigh Carr puts up a shot over a KMS player during Friday evening’s loss to the Saints.