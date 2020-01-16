Lady Knights fall to LqPV

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls traveled to LqPV last Thursday to battle the Eagles in Camden Conference action. The Lady Knights scored the first 13 points in the game, playing some of their best ball of the year. However, the Eagles would recover by scoring the next 11 points to trail by only two.

A bucket by Allie Chris­tianson saw the Lady Knights with a 16 to 13 ad­vantage at the nine-minute mark of the first half. Kal­leigh Carr would drain a 3-pointer to give the visiting Knights a seven-point lead when the score was now 25-18. There were six min­utes remaining in the half.

