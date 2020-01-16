Lady Knights fall to LqPV
January 16, 2020
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls traveled to LqPV last Thursday to battle the Eagles in Camden Conference action. The Lady Knights scored the first 13 points in the game, playing some of their best ball of the year. However, the Eagles would recover by scoring the next 11 points to trail by only two.
A bucket by Allie Christianson saw the Lady Knights with a 16 to 13 advantage at the nine-minute mark of the first half. Kalleigh Carr would drain a 3-pointer to give the visiting Knights a seven-point lead when the score was now 25-18. There were six minutes remaining in the half.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login