Making Tyler an Age-Friendly Community



Betty Christensen of the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA).

By Mark Wilmes

Betty Christensen and Molly Peterson of the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA) met with local officials on Jan. 6 at the Tyler Fire Hall. The meeting was scheduled to explore the possibility of acquiring grant dollars to move the Tyler community toward becoming more age-friendly to local residents.

Christensen explained that the Southwest Initiative Fund has offered the opportunity for four communities to be included in a grant fund to be developed through MNRAAA for the building of age-friendly communities.

“Each community is eligible to receive up to $10,000 to complete an Age-Friendly Community project,” she explained. “Communities we have [so far] identified are Milan, Adrian and DeGraff.”

