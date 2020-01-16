RTR Board holds their annual reorganizational meeting Jan. 8



Reelected as officers at last week’s RTR School Board meeting were (from left) Chair Jeff Hansen, Clerk Peggy Dunblazier, Treasurer Tami Nelson and Vice-Chair Craig Hess.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR School Board held its annual reorganizational meeting on Jan. 8. The board reelected the following as officers for 2020: Jeff Hansen, chair; Craig Hess, vice-chair; Peggy Dunblazier, clerk; Tami Nelson, treasurer. Board honorariums will remain the same for 2020, at $50 per meeting for directors, $60 for vice-chair and treasurer and $75 for chair and clerk. Special and committee meetings are $50 across the board.

Committee assignments were also made for the year, as follows: Administrative and Finance Committee: Craig Hess, Tami Nelson and John Bloom; Policy Committee: Jeff Hanson, Peggy Dunblazier and Troy Chandler; Buildings and Grounds Committee: Peggy Dunblazier, Tony Dybdahl and Troy Chandler; Health and Safety Committee: Peggy Dunblazier, Jeff Hansen and Tony Dybdahl; Negotiations Committee: Tami Nelson, Craig Hess and John Bloom.

