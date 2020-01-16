RTR Middle School boys continue winning ways
January 16, 2020
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Canby Lancers traveled to Russell last Thursday to battle the RTR Middle School teams in some roundball action. The boys of RTR, both the seventh and eighth graders, saw fit to take home the honors of winning both games. The scores of the games were 41-16 and 36-28, respectively.
The seventh grade of RTR led at halftime by a score of 16 to 8…
The seventh grade of RTR led at halftime by a score of 16 to 8…
