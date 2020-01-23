A.C. Hansen Post honored
January 23, 2020
Filed under Community
On Jan. 15, at the monthly Tyler Legion Post meeting, MN American Legion 2nd District Commander Brad Pagel presented the post with the 2019-2020 Harvest Gathering District Award. This award recognizes the Tyler Post as having the highest percentage of membership renewals of the 80-plus posts in the 2nd District during the fall membership drive. Accepting the award is Post Commander Duane Blake.
