A.C. Hansen Post honored

January 23, 2020

legion award IMG_0121
On Jan. 15, at the monthly Tyler Legion Post meeting, MN American Legion 2nd District Commander Brad Pagel presented the post with the 2019-2020 Harvest Gathering District Award. This award recognizes the Tyler Post as having the highest percentage of membership renewals of the 80-plus posts in the 2nd District during the fall membership drive. Accepting the award is Post Commander Duane Blake.

