Giving kids a smile



Working to “Give Kids a Smile” on Feb. 7 will be the Tyler Family Dental crew. Pictured left to right in front are Amanda Good, Dr. Kristal Wilmes and Lissa Gravley; in back are Sandra Jensen and Stephanie Slegers.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Tyler Family Dental will be among 100 dental clinics across Minnesota that is offering free dental care to children in need in February 2020 as part of the Give Kids a Smile campaign. Patients must be 18 years or younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. This is the second year that Dr. Kristal Wilmes and her staff has been involved in the project.

“We take appointments for children ages 3-17. To schedule an appointment they can call our office directly, 507-247-5591,” Wilmes said. “We are participating in the program on Friday, Feb. 7 from 8-12:00.”

She said they are cur­rently about 50% booked.

“We will take appoint­ments until our schedule is filled,” she said.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.