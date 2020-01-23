Knights lose conference tilt to LQPV

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

It was not a good night for the RTR boys last Thursday, as Las qui Parle Valley put the real hurt on the Knights with a strong first half and never giv­ing the Knights much of a chance the second half.

LQPV brought with them to the game a 6’4” tight end who took control of the game from the get go. Maverick Conn, a junior, was another one of those big players who have been giving the Knights fits all season. He would score 17 points the first half, most of them from very close to the basket.

Darrick Baartman of the Knights tried his best to keep the Knights in the game as he would score nine first-half points. How­ever, LQPV would have a 20-point advantage with five minutes left in the first half when the score was 33-13. The intermis­sion score was 45-18. Yes, Baartman had half of the Knight points while the Maverick from LQPV al­most had the same number of points as the Knights.

