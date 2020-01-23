RTR One-Acts to compete Saturday



The RTR Drama Department will present its one-act competition play, “First Person Shooter,” Saturday at the Pipestone Area High School auditorium. RTR will perform at approximately 12:45 p.m. In addition to RTR, subsection-level plays from TMB, Pipestone, Edgerton and Luverne will also be performed. The two top plays will advance to the Section 3A tournament on Feb. 1 at Redwood Valley High School. Pictured left to right in front are Katelynn Behnke, Alex Duus, Luke Johnson, Madison Witte, Cari Baune and Julia Nilles; in the middle row are Chloe Carlson, Jenna Lingen, David Cauwels, Dajza Gilmore, Kiley Griesse, Rion Moat and Brooke Burns; and in back are Dom Rouillard, Jake Johnson, Grace Klumper, Brayden Appel, Gavin Nielsen, Caleb Harper and Desiree Breems.

