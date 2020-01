Snow King Payton Hess and Snow Queen Gabby Wieme were crowned last week on Tuesday evening at RTR High School. Also pictured are candidates (from left) Jaden Sanderson, Cody Gifford, Tianna Beaulieu, Jaden Borman, Brooke Burns, Harley Nielsen and Rhaegyn Petersen. Not pictured, candidate Luke Johnson.

Filed under Community, School