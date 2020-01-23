RTR teams split two games with MACCRAY last Tuesday



Ashley Owen puts up a shot over a MACCRAY player last week on Tuesday evening.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls and boys played the MACCRAY Wolverines last Tuesday in Tyler. It was also Snow Week for the high school students. The RTR girls won their game with the Wolverines by the score of 56-49 while the RTR boys lost their game by a score of 73-50.

The Lady Knights, who have been struggling this year with cold shooting and turnovers, found the free throw line very friend­ly the first nine minutes of the game. They would lead after those minutes of play by a score of 13-9, with nine of those points com­ing from the line on 9 of 10 shooting…

The RTR boys contin­ued to find offense hard to come by at key parts of the game. The Wolver­ines would connect on five 3-pointers the first half to take control of the game early. After an 11-point deficit the Knights would crawl back into the game. A steal by Payton Hess and basket plus another bucket from Payton plus a bomb and bucket from Jo­nah Christensen made the halftime score 37 to 33 for the Wolverines…

Jonah Christensen draws some attention from MACCRAY players as he puts up a shot last week.