TACC seeks volunteers



Pictured are the newly-elected officers installed at Monday’s Tyler Area Community Club Annual Meeting, (from left) Mark Wilmes, 1st Vice President; Angie Dubbledee, Secretary; Hilary Thooft, President. Not pictured—Deb Burckhardt, Treasurer.

By Mark Wilmes

The Tyler Area Community Club annual meeting was held on Monday at the Kronborg Inn. Among the actions taken was the election of officers for 2020. Taking new positions for the year are Hilary Thooft, President; Mark Wilmes, 1st Vice President; Deb Burckhardt, Treasurer; Angie Dubbledee, Secretary. Rick Dubbledee served as President for 2019.

The organization is looking for a volunteer to take the 2nd Vice President position. While volunteers are needed for any of the events throughout the year, the most pressing need currently is finding individuals or couples to serve on the Æbleskiver parade committee. The position would include working with City Administrator Stephanie LaBrune, who has agreed to be the contact person for parade entries…

