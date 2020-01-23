The first storm of the decade is a doozie



Blizzard conditions battered the area over the weekend as Friday’s snowfall became mobile with strong winds on Saturday.

By Shelly Finzen

The first major storm of the decade included ice accumulation, heavy snow, high winds and frigid temperatures. The NWS reported, “A significant winter storm moved across the area beginning on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. This system provided a wide array of winter weather for the region, including snow, freezing drizzle/rain, high winds, and blizzard conditions.”

In most areas of the county, the snow began on Friday morning; however, schools across the region were proactive in cancelling and rescheduling Friday and Saturday classes and activities as early as Thursday evening. Roads across the western end of the state were categorized by MNDOT as “No Travel Advised” and some, including Interstate 29 and parts of Interstate 90, were closed temporarily.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.