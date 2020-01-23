Tyler Lumber Company holds its annual meeting



CPA Brad Bergerson went over the financial report at the Tyler Lumber Company Annual Meeting on Thursday.

By Mark Wilmes

The Tyler Lumber Com­pany held its annual meet­ing on Thursday, Jan. 16. The meeting was preceded by a roast beef lunch for patrons.

General Manager Lon­nie Lambertus told the crowd that the past year was a challenging year due to the late spring for con­struction services.

“The contractors had a hard time getting a project started,” Lambertus said. “And if they did get some­thing started they would go to work for a day and then it would rain.”

