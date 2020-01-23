Tyler Lumber Company holds its annual meeting
January 23, 2020
CPA Brad Bergerson went over the financial report at the Tyler Lumber Company Annual Meeting on Thursday.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Tyler Lumber Company held its annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 16. The meeting was preceded by a roast beef lunch for patrons.
General Manager Lonnie Lambertus told the crowd that the past year was a challenging year due to the late spring for construction services.
“The contractors had a hard time getting a project started,” Lambertus said. “And if they did get something started they would go to work for a day and then it would rain.”
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login