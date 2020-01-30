FCCLA project exceeds expectations



From left— Trinity Bloom, Elena Brandt and Addi Serreyn collected books for hospitalized children in December as part of their FCCLA project at RTR Middle School.

By Mark Wilmes

Last November, three 7th graders at RTR Middle School decided to do what they could to help children who were spending Christmas on the pediatrics floor at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Trinity Bloom, daughter of LaTessa Laney and Tim Bloom, Elena Brandt, daughter of Dean and Danielle Brandt, and Addi Serreyn, daughter of Wade and Becky Serreyn, put together an FCCLA project they called Christmas for Kids. The girls ended up being pleasantly surprised when donations from Russell, Tyler and Ruthton more than doubled what they had set out to collect.

