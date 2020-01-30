Knights of Columbus free throw event crowned 12 participants



Free throw shooting champions, from left, Chase Christianson, Laken Baartman, Makayla Hesse and Blake Christianson.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The district level of the KC free throw championships was held in Russell last Sunday. Only two councils participated at this level. The RTR and Slayton coun­cils had the only shooters. There were 21 total girls and boys shooting 25 con­secutive free throws to see who would advance to the region level…

Makayla Hesse of the RTR council won the bracket for the 10-year-old girls by canning 19 of 25 tosses…

