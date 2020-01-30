Knights of Columbus free throw event crowned 12 participants
January 30, 2020
Free throw shooting champions, from left, Chase Christianson, Laken Baartman, Makayla Hesse and Blake Christianson.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The district level of the KC free throw championships was held in Russell last Sunday. Only two councils participated at this level. The RTR and Slayton councils had the only shooters. There were 21 total girls and boys shooting 25 consecutive free throws to see who would advance to the region level…
Makayla Hesse of the RTR council won the bracket for the 10-year-old girls by canning 19 of 25 tosses…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
