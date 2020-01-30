Knights win thriller against MCC 39-38 on bomb at the end

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Knights broke their losing streak last Tuesday in Slayton as a 3-point bomb by Aiden Wichmann banked off the board and into the right part of the rim to give the Knights a come-from-be­hind victory.

Coach Kern was one happy coach at games’ end. “We really needed that one. The kids were getting a bit frustrated as the season was progressing without much success. It is tough on everyone when you are used to winning like it has been the last few years.”

