Knights win thriller against MCC 39-38 on bomb at the end
January 30, 2020
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Knights broke their losing streak last Tuesday in Slayton as a 3-point bomb by Aiden Wichmann banked off the board and into the right part of the rim to give the Knights a come-from-behind victory.
Coach Kern was one happy coach at games’ end. “We really needed that one. The kids were getting a bit frustrated as the season was progressing without much success. It is tough on everyone when you are used to winning like it has been the last few years.”
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
