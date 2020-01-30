RTR moves on to section finals



The RTR one-act play, “First Person Shooter,” placed first in Pipestone on Saturday to advance to the next round in Redwood Falls this weekend. Pictured left to right in front are Brooke Burns, Madison Witte, Dajza Gilmore, Alex Duus and Luke Johnson; in the middle row are Asst. Director Erick Harper, David Cauwels, Dom Rouillard, Jacob Johnson, Kiley Griesse, Chloe Carlson, Julia Nilles and Director Neil Witte; and in back are Katelynn Behnke, Jenna Lingen, Desiree Breems, Cari Baune, Grace Klumper, Gavin Nielsen, Caleb Harper, Rion Moat and Brayden Appel.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The RTR One-Act Play placed first at the Subsection 10 One-Act Play Competition held at Pipestone Area High School this past weekend. The students will now compete at the Section 3A finals on Saturday, Feb. 1 at approximately noon at the Redwood Valley High School Auditorium in Redwood Falls.

