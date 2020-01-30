RTR teams capture Dairy Classic



Ally Nelson drives to the basket against Minneota on Saturday morning. Nelson led the girls with 15 points in the game.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The 37th annual Dairy Classic was held last Sat­urday in Russell. Three girls’ teams and four boys’ teams participated. Seven total games were played on Saturday. At the end of the seventh game the girls from RTR and the boys from RTR were crowned champions.

The RTR eighth grade girls played the Minneota Vikings in the first game of the day. Even though the RTR team had a 10- point lead at the half, the game went down to the very end. Actually, the Vikings had a one-point lead with under a minute remaining. The final score was 37 to 36…

The RTR boys also played the Vikings in their first game. They would come out on top with a 40- 32 win. Carson Gylling lit up the nets for 20 points. Drew Werkman added 17 points. Kai Drake and Blake Christianson scored two and one points, re­spectively. In the second game for the boys the Holy Redeemer team beat the Adrian squad by a score of 43-27.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



Drew Werkman puts up a shot against Minneota on Saturday. Werkman and Carson Gylling combined for 37 points in the Knights’ opening game of the boys tournament.