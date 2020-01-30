RTR teams lose twin bill to CMCS in Prinsburg
January 30, 2020
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls and boys found the basketball adventures in Prinsburg not to their liking, as both squads suffered defeats last Thursday. The girls bowed to the CMCS girls by a score of 59 to 55 while the RTR boys fell by a score of 78 to 56.
The RTR girls cannot blame anyone but themselves with their loss. At least a half dozen easy baskets were missed. We are talking about open layups after a steal and easy potential rebound chances after a missed shot…
The Knight boys found themselves in a hole very quickly in their game. The Bluejay boys jumped to a quick 17-2 advantage and really never looked back. The score was 10-26 after a quarter of play…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
