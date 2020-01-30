Vinson honored



Lt. George Vinson

Lieutenant George Vin­son of the Fargo Police Department was recently honored as one of the In­ternational Association of Chiefs of Police 2019 40 Under 40 awardees at the 40 Under 40 Awards Breakfast in Chicago, Il­linois. The 40 Under 40 award is meant to honor the top rising leaders from around the world who ex­emplify leadership and commitment to the profes­sion and the communities they serve…

