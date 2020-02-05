Buffalo Ridge Newspapers pick up awards



Buffalo Ridge Newspapers picked up three Better Newspaper Contest awards in Brooklyn Park on Thursday evening. Pictured left to right are BRN Managing Editor Mark Wilmes, BRN Publisher Chuck Hunt, Minnesota Newspaper Association President Karin Ramige and BRN Advertising Manager Amber Knudson.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The annual Minnesota Newspaper Association (MNA) convention was held last week at the Marriott Northwest in Brooklyn Park. Ad Manager Amber Knudson was on hand to pick up an award for Advertising Excellence at Thursday evening’s Better Newspaper Contest awards banquet. Knudson creates advertising for the Tyler Tribute, Lake Benton Valley Journal and the Hendricks Pioneer. Judges praised Knudson’s work for her “exciting ads.” Entries in the contest were judged by the newspaper association in Indiana.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.