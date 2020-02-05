Council hears updates from hospital, new school



Avera Tyler Administrator Allen Anderson and Avera Regional President Mary Maertens gave the council an update on the local healthcare facility.

By Mark Wilmes

Avera Tyler Administrator Allen Anderson and Avera Regional President Mary Maertens gave their annual report to the city at Monday’s Tyler City Council meeting. Anderson reported that Avera Tyler added a new provider to the local facility this week.

“Travis Erickson joined our team as an advanced practice provider,” Anderson said. “He is going to be working out of the Tyler, Lake Benton and Ivanhoe clinics. He’s got a background in pain management and we’re going to leverage some of those resources.”

Anderson also reported that the finances have continued to improve since Avera took over the Tyler facility.

