Lady Knights struggle from the floor and fall to Lancers

February 5, 2020

By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports

The RTR girls hosted the Canby Lancers last Friday in Camden Conference ac­tion. The Lady Knights had shots all night, but saw few of them fall into the proper area of the rim. The Lanc­ers also struggled in that area, but at the end the Lancers had just enough to pull out the conference win by a score of 37 to 34.
Shawna Thomsen gave the Lady Knights their first lead of the game when her bucket saw the girls with an 11-10 advantage half­way through the first half…

