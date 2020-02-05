Lady Knights struggle from the floor and fall to Lancers

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls hosted the Canby Lancers last Friday in Camden Conference ac­tion. The Lady Knights had shots all night, but saw few of them fall into the proper area of the rim. The Lanc­ers also struggled in that area, but at the end the Lancers had just enough to pull out the conference win by a score of 37 to 34.

Shawna Thomsen gave the Lady Knights their first lead of the game when her bucket saw the girls with an 11-10 advantage half­way through the first half…

