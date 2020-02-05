Lady Knights struggle from the floor and fall to Lancers
February 5, 2020
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls hosted the Canby Lancers last Friday in Camden Conference action. The Lady Knights had shots all night, but saw few of them fall into the proper area of the rim. The Lancers also struggled in that area, but at the end the Lancers had just enough to pull out the conference win by a score of 37 to 34.
Shawna Thomsen gave the Lady Knights their first lead of the game when her bucket saw the girls with an 11-10 advantage halfway through the first half…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
