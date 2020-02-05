RTR basketball teams take it on the chin in Renville
February 5, 2020
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR basketball teams traveled to Renville last Monday to make up a game postponed by weather. The RCW Jaguars were not that great as hosts, as they would win both the girls’ and boys’ games. The final scores of the games were 54-53 and 71-27, respectively.
The game with the girls saw some good scoring by both teams the first part of the game. Allie Christianson scored six points while Haley Munechow added four points for the Lady Knights with a 16-all tie in the first nine minutes of play…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login