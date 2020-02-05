RTR basketball teams take it on the chin in Renville

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR basketball teams traveled to Renville last Monday to make up a game postponed by weath­er. The RCW Jaguars were not that great as hosts, as they would win both the girls’ and boys’ games. The final scores of the games were 54-53 and 71-27, re­spectively.

The game with the girls saw some good scoring by both teams the first part of the game. Allie Chris­tianson scored six points while Haley Munechow added four points for the Lady Knights with a 16-all tie in the first nine minutes of play…

