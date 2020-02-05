RTR Knights win wild affair in Canby, 59-55

By Jim Kopel

The RTR boys once again found themselves trailing their opponent early in a contest. One hot player from Canby gave his team a 16-point advantage as the Lancer players and fans were having a little too much fun against the struggling Knights.

One Will Varcoe would score 21 points in the first half for the Lancers as they would own a lead of 12 points when the score was 41-29 at the break. Aiden Wichmann tried to keep the Knights within striking distance by can­ning five 3-pointers in that first half.

