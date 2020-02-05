RTR One-Acts head back to State



Photo courtesy of Amber Behnke

The RTR One-Acts advanced to the Minnesota State One-Act Festival with a first-place finish on Saturday in Redwood Valley. Pictured left to right in front are Katelynn Behnke, Madison Witte, Dazja Gilmore, Alex Duus, Luke Johnson, Brooke Burns amd Kiley Griesse; in the middle row are Director Neil Witte, David Cauwels, Julia Nilles, Rion Moat, Jake Johnson, Chloe Carlson and Asst. Director Erick Harper; and in back are Desiree Breems, Jenna Lingen, Grace Klumper, Cari Baune, Brayden Appel, Gavin Nielsen, Dom Rouillard and Caleb Harper.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



For the 10th time in school history and the seventh consecutive year, RTR One-Acts are heading back to state competition. The play, “First Person Shooter,” received first place this past weekend at the Section 3A competition in Redwood Falls. With eight schools competing, the RTR play received first place votes from each of the three judges to advance. In addition to RTR, Red Rock Central finished second, Redwood Valley third, Morris area fourth, Central Minnesota Christian fifth and Edgerton, Renville County West and Lac qui Parle Valley tied for sixth. RTR will now move onto the One-Act State Festival this coming Thursday, Feb. 6, at O’Shaughnessy Auditorium on the campus of St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul. Director Neil Witte’s group will compete at 10 a.m. Witte invites area residents to come and see the show.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.