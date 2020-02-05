Second-place finish



Photo courtesy of Joy Wichmann

RTR placed second in the sixth grade Montevideo Tournament over the weekend. Pictured left to right in front are Tyler Dagel, Tyler Wichmann, Isaac Janish, Isaac Norgaard, Tyson Bruns, Jens Drake and Juhl Drake. In back are Carson Lensing, Brice Roelofs, Colten Thomsen, Jackson Kerkaert and Kolby Louwagie.

Filed under School, Sports