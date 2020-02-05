Travis Erickson, DNP, joins Avera Medical Group Tyler
February 5, 2020
Travis Erickson, DNP, Family Medicine
Avera Medical Group Tyler welcomes Travis Erickson, DNP, Family Medicine, to the local medical team.
Erickson holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota. He is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Prior to joining Avera, he worked in clinic, urgent care, student health and pain clinic settings in Brookings.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
