Travis Erickson, DNP, joins Avera Medical Group Tyler



Travis Erickson, DNP, Family Medicine

Avera Medical Group Ty­ler welcomes Travis Erick­son, DNP, Family Medicine, to the local medical team.

Erickson holds a Doc­tor of Nursing Practice degree from South Dakota State University in Brook­ings, South Dakota. He is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Prac­titioners. Prior to joining Avera, he worked in clinic, urgent care, student health and pain clinic settings in Brookings.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.