Where in the world?



The annual RTR Middle School Geography Bee was held on Tuesday last week. Pictured left to right are the finalists— Logan Roelofs, Kai Drake, Isaac Dagel, second place winner Isaac Norgaard, Drew Werkman, Ben Guida, School Champion Zoey Williams, third place winner Brooklyn Cauwels, Joe Dagel and Shae O’Leary. Zoey will now take an online test to see if she can qualify for the Minnesota State Geography Bee.

