A weekend snowstorm created hazardous weekend road conditions



The Tyler area was hit with several inches of snow overnight on Saturday, making for a busy Sunday moving and playing in the snow.

By Shelly Finzen

In a weekend winter snowstorm, Lincoln County was covered in several inches of snow. Snow began falling late Saturday evening and continued into the early hours of Sunday morning. Shortly after the snowfall ended, winds picked up and caused drifting, which interrupted the Sunday morning commute for many churchgoers.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that “An intense band of heavy snow developed over parts of east central South Dakota into southwest Minnesota Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The highest reports within the band of heavy snow were 10 to 12 inches along Highway 14 while amounts closer to I-90 in South Dakota were a half an inch to 2 inches and 2 to 5 inches along I-90 in southwest Minnesota. A few locations reported as much as 2 inches per hour for a brief time.”

