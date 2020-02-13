Corn and Soybean Growers held annual meeting last Saturday



Auctioneer Kevin Swanson gets some help from scholarship winner Jon Lucero.

By Mark Wilmes

The Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Grow­ers Association held its 18th annual meeting on Saturday evening at the Tyler Golf Club. Attend­ees were served a meal of roast beef, chicken and fixings before the meeting came to order. Chairman Tim Jerzak recognized the board of directors, includ­ing vice-chair Pat Jerzak, treasurer Lyle Koopman and secretary Nancy Po­powski. Directors for the past year were Kelly Krog, Mark Dunn, Fran Fier, Andy Deutz, Dennis Jens­en, Jon Johnson, Matthew Schreurs, Ronald Nuese, Tony Dunn, Ron Bun­jer, Brian Fruechte, Joel Schreurs and Bob Worth.

Auctioneer Joe Weber with RTR graduate Jared Christensen during the scholarship auction.