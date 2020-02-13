Danebod distributes funds to community

By Mark Wilmes

An estate bequeath to Danebod Lutheran Church back in the mid-1980s received a boost in 2019 due to a strong stock market and enabled the financial advisory board at the Tyler church to distribute $62,000 through local and mission outreach. Outgoing board member Greg Peter said the board meets four times per year.

“The January meeting is a week before the church council meeting and before the annual meeting of the church,” Peter explained. ”The donation recommendations are given to the church council. The council approves them and then we present them to the congregation for approval or adjustments. It can happen where we may have overlooked a consideration. Not everybody requests donations.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.