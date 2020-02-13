Eight Lincoln County youth attend leadership retreat
February 13, 2020
Lincoln County BLU participants, pictured left to right in front; are Shelby Korman, Abby Johnson, Brynlee Hanson and Tarin Bingham; in back are Mallory Evans, Rachel Hexem, Kiera Larson and Madison Wells.
Minnesota 4-H held the Southwest BLU leadership retreat on Feb. 1 at SMSU in Marshall for 86 youth from across our region.
BLU – Building Leadership and Understanding – is an annual leadership retreat offered regionally across Minnesota. This year’s theme, Unmask Your Inner Leader, encouraged youth to discuss their strengths, leadership styles, and the characteristics of great leaders…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login