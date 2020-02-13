Eight Lincoln County youth attend leadership retreat



Lincoln County BLU participants, pictured left to right in front; are Shelby Korman, Abby Johnson, Brynlee Hanson and Tarin Bingham; in back are Mallory Evans, Rachel Hexem, Kiera Larson and Madison Wells.

Minnesota 4-H held the Southwest BLU leadership retreat on Feb. 1 at SMSU in Marshall for 86 youth from across our region.

BLU – Building Leader­ship and Understanding – is an annual leadership retreat offered regionally across Minnesota. This year’s theme, Unmask Your Inner Leader, en­couraged youth to discuss their strengths, leader­ship styles, and the char­acteristics of great lead­ers…

