Knights start and finish strong against the YME Sting

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys played host to the YME Sting last Monday. The team started on a strong note, faltered in the middle of the game, and came on strong at the end. The final score was 63 to 53 for the winning Knights.

Payton Hess would de­liver two bombs to get the scoring going for the home team Knights. The score was 8-2. The score would stay that way for at least the next five minutes of play. Corbyn Sitzmann would finally break the drought with a bomb. A Darrick Baartman field goal gave the Knights a lead of 11 points at the nine-minute mark. The score was now 13-2…

