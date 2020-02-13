Lady Knights fall to YME by score of 43-37 last Monday

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The girls of RTR traveled to Granite Falls last Mon­day to play some Camden Conference basketball. The Lady Knights found the basket there not to their liking as they would fall to the Sting by a score of 43 to 37.

Both teams struggled from the field early as points were hard to come by. The score at the break was 18 to 18. The Lady Knights were in a position to win a game if they could put together a nice scoring second half.

Yes, the Lady Knights did score more points the second half, but the Sting were just a little better as they would come out on top…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.