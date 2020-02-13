Lady Knights win and Knights lose over weekend



Aiden Wichmann scores and picks up a foul to complete a three-point play during Friday’s game against Minneota.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls played their second strong game of the week by beating the Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks in Dawson last Friday. The final score was 72 to 24. The Lady Knights led at the halftime break by a score of 43-7.

The Lady Knights would throw up 85 shots from the floor in this one and connect on 35 of them for 41.2%. The free-throw line was once again not that kind as only 2 of 7 fell in the proper spot.

Haley Muenchow had a very strong game for the Lady Knights as she led the scoring and rebound­ing with 17 points and 11 rebounds…

The RTR boys hosted the Minneota Vikings on Fri­day. After a very close first half, the Vikings came out the second half and blew the game wide open in route to a 85 to 57 Camden conference win.

The Vikings started the game by scoring eight of the first 10 points. How­ever, the Knights, behind two consecutive bombs from Hayden Gravley, went ahead by a score of 14-11. At the halfway mark of the first half the score was 17- 20 for the Vikings…

