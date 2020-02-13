RTR One-Acts to perform this weekend



David Cauwels, Caleb Harper, Brayden Appel, Rion Moat and Luke Johnson will be among the performers presenting “First Person Shooter” this weekend at RTR High School.

By Mark Wilmes

Fresh off their seventh consecutive trip to the Minnesota State One-Act Play Festival, the RTR Drama Department will be presenting their one-act entry to the public this weekend along with two other plays. The play was performed on Thursday, Feb. 6, at O’Shaughnessy Auditorium on the campus of St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul. Director Neil Witte said the students did a great job of performing at State.

“Our group didn’t Star up at State,” Witte said. “But they gave their best performance yet.”

