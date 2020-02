Speech team competes at Minneota

The RTR Speech Team competed in Minneota over the weekend. Pictured left to right in front are Cathy Grajeda, Melissa Barber, Kylie Kerkaert, Sophie Blagdon, Jenna Lingen, Julia Nilles and Caleb Witte; in back are Cassie Reese, Brianna Pattison, Natalie Nielsen, Caleb Harper, Grace Klumper, Amber Bakker and Brynn Peterson. Natalie Nielsen and Brianna Pattison placed third in Duo. Sophie Blagdon and Jenna Lingen placed fourth in Duo. Julia Nilles placed third in Discussion.

