Knights survive in Edgerton, 46-42
February 20, 2020
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The boys of RTR scored just enough points in Edgerton last Monday to win their seventh game of the year. It was not a thing of beauty. Both teams were cold from the field the whole game as both teams played a zone defense most of the time. The Flying Dutchmen also had some big players on their team, which made it very difficult for Knight players to score from the inside.
Darrick Baartman had the hot hand for the Knights in the first quarter of play, as his nine points led a 13 to 10 advantage. However, at the five-minute mark of the first half the Dutchmen had the advantage as the score was now 18 to 17 in their favor…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
