Lady Knights down TMB, 69-63



Shawna Thomsen scores in the lane against Tracy-Milroy-Balaton last Tuesday.



By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls continued to play some impressive basketball as they would host the TMB Panthers last Tuesday. The ladies from RTR and the Panther ladies kept things interest­ing throughout the game, but in the end, the Knight ladies prevailed. However, the biggest roar of the game came when Princi­pal Bettin announced that there would be no school on Wednesday and a late start on Thursday.

The RTR girls had six dif­ferent players score points as they would hold a 19 to 13 score halfway through the first half. Faith Thoms­en started the scoring with a basket off the jump ball to start the game and had a rebound basket to end the scoring after nine minutes of play.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.